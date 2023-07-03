Share on email (opens in new window)

Adam Fantilli puts on a Blue Jackets jersey after being selected the third overall pick last Thursday. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets' mediocre season netted a top-level draft pick fans hope will be a key piece in the team's ongoing rebuild.

Who we picked: Adam Fantilli, a phenomenal goal-scorer who was named in April the top men's college hockey player in America.

What to know about Adam: