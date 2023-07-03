2 hours ago - Sports

3 fun facts about the Blue Jackets' top pick

Tyler Buchanan

Adam Fantilli puts on a Blue Jackets jersey after being selected the third overall pick last Thursday. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets' mediocre season netted a top-level draft pick fans hope will be a key piece in the team's ongoing rebuild.

Who we picked: Adam Fantilli, a phenomenal goal-scorer who was named in April the top men's college hockey player in America.

What to know about Adam:

  • A native Canadian, he attended the same boarding school in New Hampshire as renowned criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, whose clients included O.J. Simpson and Patty Hearst.
  • His collegiate debut for Michigan came at just 17 years old playing alongside his brother, Luca.
  • He's a Chipotle spokesperson with a preference for chicken and steak bowls topped with queso.
