2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Local Good Food Awards winners make a great burger
👋 Alissa here. With folks firing up their grills to celebrate July Fourth, I was inspired to combine two local delicacies to create an American classic.
Grilling the news: Two area businesses received Good Food Awards this year, which recognize the top craft foods nationwide.
- North Country Charcuterie won for its wagyu beef bacon, and Black Radish Creamery had two award-winning cheeses, red bandit cheddar and raclette.
What I did: Combined the bacon and cheddar and grilled up a bacon cheeseburger!
- Well, technically my husband grilled, and I provided creative direction.
Quick take: The cheese's smooth, mild tang paired perfectly with the smoky-sweet bacon, prepared with brown sugar, ground coffee and pepper.
- Both snacks also stand strong on their own.
- Pro tip: Cook the bacon in the oven at 375° for 10 minutes to prevent charring.
If you go: Black Radish Creamery has a cheese shop in the downtown North Market.
- Order items online from North Country Charcuterie and pick them up near Grandview, 1145 Chesapeake Ave., Suite E.
