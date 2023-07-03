2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Local Good Food Awards winners make a great burger

Alissa Widman Neese
A block of cheddar cheese on top of a sealed pack of bacon

This year's local Good Food Award winners are great on their own or on burgers. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. With folks firing up their grills to celebrate July Fourth, I was inspired to combine two local delicacies to create an American classic.

Grilling the news: Two area businesses received Good Food Awards this year, which recognize the top craft foods nationwide.

  • North Country Charcuterie won for its wagyu beef bacon, and Black Radish Creamery had two award-winning cheeses, red bandit cheddar and raclette.

What I did: Combined the bacon and cheddar and grilled up a bacon cheeseburger!

  • Well, technically my husband grilled, and I provided creative direction.

Quick take: The cheese's smooth, mild tang paired perfectly with the smoky-sweet bacon, prepared with brown sugar, ground coffee and pepper.

  • Both snacks also stand strong on their own.
  • Pro tip: Cook the bacon in the oven at 375° for 10 minutes to prevent charring.

If you go: Black Radish Creamery has a cheese shop in the downtown North Market.

  • Order items online from North Country Charcuterie and pick them up near Grandview, 1145 Chesapeake Ave., Suite E.
A burger on a white plate with two criss-crossed pieces of bacon
A bacon cheeseburger with award-winning toppings, fresh off the Neese backyard grill.
