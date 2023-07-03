Share on email (opens in new window)

This year's local Good Food Award winners are great on their own or on burgers. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. With folks firing up their grills to celebrate July Fourth, I was inspired to combine two local delicacies to create an American classic.

Grilling the news: Two area businesses received Good Food Awards this year, which recognize the top craft foods nationwide.

North Country Charcuterie won for its wagyu beef bacon, and Black Radish Creamery had two award-winning cheeses, red bandit cheddar and raclette.

What I did: Combined the bacon and cheddar and grilled up a bacon cheeseburger!

Well, technically my husband grilled, and I provided creative direction.

Quick take: The cheese's smooth, mild tang paired perfectly with the smoky-sweet bacon, prepared with brown sugar, ground coffee and pepper.

Both snacks also stand strong on their own.

Pro tip: Cook the bacon in the oven at 375° for 10 minutes to prevent charring.

If you go: Black Radish Creamery has a cheese shop in the downtown North Market.

Order items online from North Country Charcuterie and pick them up near Grandview, 1145 Chesapeake Ave., Suite E.