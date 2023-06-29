1 hour ago - Things to Do
Road trip idea: Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm
👋 Alissa here with a weekend getaway recommendation. I hope you like purple!
What's happening: Through July 9, Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm near Dayton is letting visitors pick bundles of blooms ($10 each) from the field near its picturesque purple barn.
- It's a relatively straight shot on I-70, less than an hour west of Columbus.
Quick take: I visited last Sunday to grab a bundle to dry and use as a decoration.
- I'd drive back just for the lavender lemonade, though. I grabbed a bag of mix so I can make my own at home.
If you go: 10am-4pm Thursday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday. 6360 Fowler Road, Enon.
