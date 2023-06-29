1 hour ago - Things to Do

Road trip idea: Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm

Alissa Widman Neese
Fields of lavender with a purple barn in the background

Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm hosts u-pick on weekends in June and early July. Photos: Courtesy of Brandon Neese

👋 Alissa here with a weekend getaway recommendation. I hope you like purple!

What's happening: Through July 9, Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm near Dayton is letting visitors pick bundles of blooms ($10 each) from the field near its picturesque purple barn.

  • It's a relatively straight shot on I-70, less than an hour west of Columbus.

Quick take: I visited last Sunday to grab a bundle to dry and use as a decoration.

  • I'd drive back just for the lavender lemonade, though. I grabbed a bag of mix so I can make my own at home.

If you go: 10am-4pm Thursday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday. 6360 Fowler Road, Enon.

Lavender lemonade in a cup flanked by two bundles of purple and white lavender
Sunset Ridge grows nine varieties of lavender (eight purple, one white) and sells its lemonade by the glass, near a lavender-themed gift shop.
