Road trip idea: Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm hosts u-pick on weekends in June and early July. Photos: Courtesy of Brandon Neese

👋 Alissa here with a weekend getaway recommendation. I hope you like purple!

What's happening: Through July 9, Sunset Ridge Lavender Farm near Dayton is letting visitors pick bundles of blooms ($10 each) from the field near its picturesque purple barn.

It's a relatively straight shot on I-70, less than an hour west of Columbus.

Quick take: I visited last Sunday to grab a bundle to dry and use as a decoration.

I'd drive back just for the lavender lemonade, though. I grabbed a bag of mix so I can make my own at home.

If you go: 10am-4pm Thursday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday. 6360 Fowler Road, Enon.