Mosquito season is getting longer
Don't forget your bug spray if you're spending lots of evenings outdoors this summer.
Driving the news: Columbus' number of "mosquito days" — those with the hot, humid weather in which the flying insects thrive — is half a month longer than a few decades ago, according to a new analysis from nonprofit climate news group Climate Central.
Why it matters: Mosquitoes carry diseases such as malaria, West Nile virus, Zika and more.
- Ohio had seven human West Nile cases and one death last year.
By the numbers: Columbus logged 149 mosquito days in 2022, compared with 133 in 1979 — a 16-day increase.
- The report defines a "mosquito day" as one with average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily temperatures of 50-95°.
The big picture: Our 16-day jump is the same as the nationwide average for cities with increases, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.
- Of 242 locations Climate Central analyzed, 71% had an increase.
- Some locations, particularly in the South, are actually getting too hot for mosquitoes.
Of note: Rainfall and drought can also influence mosquito activity.
- The insects breed in pools of standing water, common after major storms.
What's happening: The Ohio EPA awarded grants totaling $816,000 this month to 41 counties to control mosquitoes through spraying, surveillance, habitat removal and community outreach.
- Delaware received $24,000, and Licking, Pickaway and Union got $25,000 each.
- Over the last seven years, the state EPA and health department have awarded $7.5 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.
The bottom line: Mosquitos and the diseases they sometimes carry are becoming yet another costly and potentially dangerous climate change-induced problem.
Bonus: DIY mosquito traps
Here's a pro tip from Axios Atlanta's Thomas Wheatley on a low-cost, eco-friendly way to squash skeeters in your yard.
Quick take: It involves luring female mosquitoes into 5-gallon buckets to lay their eggs, then killing the larvae with Mosquito Dunks.
Of note: You'll still need to be vigilant about removing mosquito attractants, such as weeds, tall grass and standing water.
