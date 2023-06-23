2 hours ago - Things to Do

Got Taylor FOMO? Shake it off at local Swiftie events

Alissa Widman Neese

Taylor Swift performs at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9. Photo: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Your social media feed will soon be flooded again by friends living out their wildest dreams at a Taylor Swift concert.

What's happening: The Eras Tour is taking over cities across the Midwest this month, and it's Cincinnati's turn next weekend.

The intrigue: Swift mania has made its way to the Statehouse.

  • Two Cincinnati-area lawmakers recently penned a lyrics-laden resolution proposing July 1 as Taylor Swift Day, WEWS-TV reports.

Reality check: Seats start at about $1,300 on StubHub for the June 30 and July 1 shows — so if you don't have tickets already, you're probably not going. They're the only Ohio dates scheduled.

Yes, but: Shake it off. We've got suggestions to fight the FOMO:

🍰 Enjoy Cheesecake Girl's Taylor-inspired desserts. Order by Monday. $45.

🍷 Sip wine at an Eras tasting.

  • 7-10pm Saturday, Savor Pint, 4440 Indianola Ave. $20.

🧘 Find your zen during Swiftie yoga. 11am Sunday, Casey's Yoga Garden, 186 Rockwell Road. $25 in person, $20 on Zoom.

