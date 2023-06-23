Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift performs at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9. Photo: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Your social media feed will soon be flooded again by friends living out their wildest dreams at a Taylor Swift concert.

What's happening: The Eras Tour is taking over cities across the Midwest this month, and it's Cincinnati's turn next weekend.

The intrigue: Swift mania has made its way to the Statehouse.

Two Cincinnati-area lawmakers recently penned a lyrics-laden resolution proposing July 1 as Taylor Swift Day, WEWS-TV reports.

Reality check: Seats start at about $1,300 on StubHub for the June 30 and July 1 shows — so if you don't have tickets already, you're probably not going. They're the only Ohio dates scheduled.

Yes, but: Shake it off. We've got suggestions to fight the FOMO:

🍰 Enjoy Cheesecake Girl's Taylor-inspired desserts. Order by Monday. $45.

🍷 Sip wine at an Eras tasting.

7-10pm Saturday, Savor Pint, 4440 Indianola Ave. $20.

🧘 Find your zen during Swiftie yoga. 11am Sunday, Casey's Yoga Garden, 186 Rockwell Road. $25 in person, $20 on Zoom.