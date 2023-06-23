Ohio abortion rate remains below national figures

Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Jacque Schrag/Axios

Ohio's abortion rate has remained steadily below the national rate since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, per the latest Society of Family Planning's #WeCount report.

Why it matters: Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court ended Americans' constitutional right to an abortion, setting off a contentious legal and political fight in Ohio.

State of play: Abortion is legal here before 22 weeks of pregnancy. A stricter "Heartbeat Bill" that bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, is on hold amid a legal challenge before the Ohio Supreme Court.

What's happening: Advocates for abortion rights want to amend the state constitution to protect abortion access until fetal viability is reached, along with protecting access to miscarriage care, contraception and fertility treatment.

They are gathering signatures to put such an amendment on the November ballot.

Yes, but: Ohioans will first vote in August on a measure to raise the threshold for amending the constitution to a 60% supermajority. Early voting on that issue starts July 11.