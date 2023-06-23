2 hours ago - News

Ohio abortion rate remains below national figures

Tyler Buchanan
Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Jacque Schrag/Axios

Ohio's abortion rate has remained steadily below the national rate since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, per the latest Society of Family Planning's #WeCount report.

Why it matters: Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court ended Americans' constitutional right to an abortion, setting off a contentious legal and political fight in Ohio.

State of play: Abortion is legal here before 22 weeks of pregnancy. A stricter "Heartbeat Bill" that bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, is on hold amid a legal challenge before the Ohio Supreme Court.

What's happening: Advocates for abortion rights want to amend the state constitution to protect abortion access until fetal viability is reached, along with protecting access to miscarriage care, contraception and fertility treatment.

  • They are gathering signatures to put such an amendment on the November ballot.

Yes, but: Ohioans will first vote in August on a measure to raise the threshold for amending the constitution to a 60% supermajority. Early voting on that issue starts July 11.

