Throwback Thursday: Cities on tilt
In the years post-World War II, few forms of entertainment were viewed as dangerous to society as the classic pinball machine.
The big picture: Pinball was long seen as a game of chance, not skill. Police chiefs and moralists reviled the game. Cities like Columbus banned it.
- Some operators were especially controversial for offering "free games" as prizes for high scores.
Flashback: In 1956, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled these prizes made them illegal gambling machines.
- A year later, the court affirmed Columbus' pinball ban as constitutional.
- Machine owners hoped to bring the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, but justices declined to take up the case.
What they're saying: Gov. Frank Lausche hated pinball, saying in a statement at the time: "In the main, [pinball machines] have been used hiddenly as gambling devices. People who play them become addicts just as those who previously in Ohio played slot machines."
Over time, the fervor against pinball eased.
- Many anti-pinball laws across the country were eventually overturned and Columbus would embrace pinball as a game of skill.
- We played host to the 2020 Ohio State Pinball Championship, with the winner earning a $1,500 prize.
Yes, but: A 1974 ordinance in Grove City still outlaws pinball games operated via token, coin or other fee.
- New Albany, Upper Arlington and Dublin all ban pinball machines in "sexually oriented business establishments."
