New York City Police Commissioner William P. O'Brien smashes illegal pinball machines in 1945. The game was once banned in many cities, including Columbus. Photo: Art Edger/NY Daily News via Getty Images

In the years post-World War II, few forms of entertainment were viewed as dangerous to society as the classic pinball machine.

The big picture: Pinball was long seen as a game of chance, not skill. Police chiefs and moralists reviled the game. Cities like Columbus banned it.

Some operators were especially controversial for offering "free games" as prizes for high scores.

Flashback: In 1956, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled these prizes made them illegal gambling machines.

A year later, the court affirmed Columbus' pinball ban as constitutional.

Machine owners hoped to bring the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, but justices declined to take up the case.

What they're saying: Gov. Frank Lausche hated pinball, saying in a statement at the time: "In the main, [pinball machines] have been used hiddenly as gambling devices. People who play them become addicts just as those who previously in Ohio played slot machines."

Over time, the fervor against pinball eased.

Many anti-pinball laws across the country were eventually overturned and Columbus would embrace pinball as a game of skill.

We played host to the 2020 Ohio State Pinball Championship, with the winner earning a $1,500 prize.

Yes, but: A 1974 ordinance in Grove City still outlaws pinball games operated via token, coin or other fee.