7 hours ago - News

Throwback Thursday: Cities on tilt

Tyler Buchanan
A New York City police commissioner takes a sledgehammer to a pinball machine's glass casing as others look on.

New York City Police Commissioner William P. O'Brien smashes illegal pinball machines in 1945. The game was once banned in many cities, including Columbus. Photo: Art Edger/NY Daily News via Getty Images

In the years post-World War II, few forms of entertainment were viewed as dangerous to society as the classic pinball machine.

The big picture: Pinball was long seen as a game of chance, not skill. Police chiefs and moralists reviled the game. Cities like Columbus banned it.

  • Some operators were especially controversial for offering "free games" as prizes for high scores.

Flashback: In 1956, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled these prizes made them illegal gambling machines.

What they're saying: Gov. Frank Lausche hated pinball, saying in a statement at the time: "In the main, [pinball machines] have been used hiddenly as gambling devices. People who play them become addicts just as those who previously in Ohio played slot machines."

Over time, the fervor against pinball eased.

Yes, but: A 1974 ordinance in Grove City still outlaws pinball games operated via token, coin or other fee.

  • New Albany, Upper Arlington and Dublin all ban pinball machines in "sexually oriented business establishments."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more