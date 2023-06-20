Ask Axios: Is the CPD impound lot really full?

Jennifer G. asks: I saw that 350 cars were towed for street sweeping in April and I was VERY surprised because on the South Side, we have numerous vehicles that we need towed from our streets.

City officials say that the cars can't be towed because the impound lot is full. Is that true?

By the numbers: The Columbus Division of Police's impound lot can hold about 3,500 to 3,600 vehicles, a spokesperson tells us.

About 200 spaces are reserved for "city projects," such as cars that aren't moved prior to street sweeping.

Another 270 are reserved for "critical impounds," such as homicides and fatal crashes.

State of play: The division hasn't been towing vehicles for other parking violations this year "to ensure that space remains available for critical impounds."

The spokesperson didn't answer whether the division would consider pausing towing cars for street sweeping — like the 350 towed in the University District — to make additional room.

What they're saying: "The division is currently working to reduce the number of vehicles in the impound lot and return to normal operations."

Of note: Vehicle owners will still receive citations for parking violations. Drivers should continue to follow parking rules and report abandoned vehicles, police say.