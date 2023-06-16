Updated 6 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend: June 23-25

🎲 Play all day at the Origins Game Fair tabletop gaming convention, with thousands of events scheduled.

  • Admission: 8am-9pm today ($45), 8am-7pm Saturday ($45) and 8am-4pm Sunday ($25). $95 for all three days. Kids under 13 free!

🪖 Tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum for free if you bring your Columbus Metropolitan Library card.

  • 10am-5pm today and Saturday.

☮️ Celebrate creativity and activism during ComFest at Goodale Park.

  • Noon-11pm tonight, 10am-10pm Saturday and 10am-8pm Sunday. Free!

🎪 Witness the high-flying stunts of Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" at the Schottenstein Center.

  • 7:30pm tonight, 3:30pm and 7:30pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. $44-145.

🫘 Honor the Hilltop's history during the Bean Dinner Festival at Westgate Park.

  • 10am-5pm Saturday. Free!

🐝 Learn about birds, bees and butterflies at Pollinator Palooza outside of Franklin Park Conservatory.

  • 11am-3pm Saturday. Free!

🎨 Watch artists make masterpieces during Gravity Mural Fest alongside a flea market and live entertainment.

  • 11am-10pm Saturday, 500 W. Broad St. Free!

🪄 Accio beer! Watch Park Street transform into Hogwarts during the Expecto Bar Crawl.

  • 3-9pm Saturday. Check in at Callahan's, 520 Park St.
  • $35; includes a wand, Marauder's Map, souvenir cup, lanyard and more.

🎵 Attend Riverfest, a 50th birthday bash for 104.9 the River, featuring a concert of Christian artists at Nationwide Arena.

  • 4:45pm Saturday. $26-78.

🐶 See the wiener take all at Eldorado Scioto Downs' first-ever wiener dog race.

  • 6pm Saturday on the racetrack. Free!

⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Nashville during Soccer for All night at Lower.com Field.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $40 standing room only, or resale tickets start at $36.
