Ohio's best stargazing spots

Data: International Dark-Sky Association, GoAstronomy; Note: Map only includes places with a known classification of 1 or 2 on the Bortle scale, indicating low levels of light pollution; Distance calculated as a direct path; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ohio stargazers must travel an average of 179 miles — farther than residents of most other states — to see a sky completely devoid of light pollution, Axios' Kavya Beheraj reports.

Why it matters: Dark skies are vital for local ecosystems and our understanding of the universe. If light pollution keeps growing, truly dark skies could become harder to find.

Zoom in: A satellite view of the Buckeye State shows our large cities, including Columbus, blanketing the state in a massive glow.

Ohio doesn't contain any stargazing sites with a known classification of 1 or 2 on the Bortle scale, indicating low levels of light pollution, per the International Dark-Sky Association.

The closest spot for Columbus residents is Holly River State Park in West Virginia, a classification 2 that's 169 miles away.

Yes, but: Some Ohio sites still have low-enough light pollution to warrant a road trip, such as Jackson Lake State Park, 19 miles southeast of Columbus. (It's a class 3 on the Bortle scale.)

Other recommendations include:

🪐 1 cool thing: Ohio's space exploration legacy is still going strong.