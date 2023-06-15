Ohio's best stargazing spots
Ohio stargazers must travel an average of 179 miles — farther than residents of most other states — to see a sky completely devoid of light pollution, Axios' Kavya Beheraj reports.
Why it matters: Dark skies are vital for local ecosystems and our understanding of the universe. If light pollution keeps growing, truly dark skies could become harder to find.
Zoom in: A satellite view of the Buckeye State shows our large cities, including Columbus, blanketing the state in a massive glow.
- Ohio doesn't contain any stargazing sites with a known classification of 1 or 2 on the Bortle scale, indicating low levels of light pollution, per the International Dark-Sky Association.
- The closest spot for Columbus residents is Holly River State Park in West Virginia, a classification 2 that's 169 miles away.
Yes, but: Some Ohio sites still have low-enough light pollution to warrant a road trip, such as Jackson Lake State Park, 19 miles southeast of Columbus. (It's a class 3 on the Bortle scale.)
Other recommendations include:
- Wayne National Forest (67 miles)
- Lake Hope State Park (69 miles)
- Burr Oak State Park (80 miles)
- Stonelick State Park (88 miles)
🪐 1 cool thing: Ohio's space exploration legacy is still going strong.
- Astronomer David Martin, an OSU fellow, is part of a team that recently discovered a new planetary system that orbits twin suns — reminiscent of Luke Skywalker's home world of Tatooine, Space.com reports.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.