Ohio will recognize Juneteenth on Monday, our newest paid holiday for Columbus and state government employees.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved people in the U.S., in Galveston, Texas, were officially informed of their freedom.

Local celebrations this weekend (free unless noted):

Bach to Biggie: A Juneteenth Concert: 6-7:15pm Friday, WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St. $10-20, kids under 10 free!

Juneteenth on the Ave: Noon-6pm Saturday, Mount Vernon Avenue, between North 17th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

JuneteenthOhio Festival: Noon-11pm Saturday and Sunday, Genoa Park. Free till 3pm! Then $5-20.

Inaugural Parade: 10:30am Monday, stepping off at Hudson Avenue and heading south on Cleveland Avenue.

Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration: 9am-4pm Saturday, Huber Park.

Juneteenth & Summer Celebration: 3-7:30pm Saturday, Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Registration required.

Jubilee Day Festival: Noon-4pm Sunday, Ohio Village.

Junteenth: A Celebration for the Soul: 6pm Sunday, Kelton House Museum & Garden.

Bexley Juneteenth Potluck: 6-8pm Monday, Jeffrey Mansion Shelter House. Bring your favorite side dish! Hot dogs, hamburgers and vegetarian options provided.

Celebrating Freedom with WeRise for Greater Westerville: Noon-4pm June 24, Alum Creek Park North.