55 mins ago - Things to Do

Juneteenth events happening in Central Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Photo illustration of a pattern of Juneteenth flags.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Ohio will recognize Juneteenth on Monday, our newest paid holiday for Columbus and state government employees.

Local celebrations this weekend (free unless noted):

Bach to Biggie: A Juneteenth Concert: 6-7:15pm Friday, WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St. $10-20, kids under 10 free!

Juneteenth on the Ave: Noon-6pm Saturday, Mount Vernon Avenue, between North 17th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

JuneteenthOhio Festival: Noon-11pm Saturday and Sunday, Genoa Park. Free till 3pm! Then $5-20.

Inaugural Parade: 10:30am Monday, stepping off at Hudson Avenue and heading south on Cleveland Avenue.

Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration: 9am-4pm Saturday, Huber Park.

Juneteenth & Summer Celebration: 3-7:30pm Saturday, Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Registration required.

Jubilee Day Festival: Noon-4pm Sunday, Ohio Village.

Junteenth: A Celebration for the Soul: 6pm Sunday, Kelton House Museum & Garden.

Bexley Juneteenth Potluck: 6-8pm Monday, Jeffrey Mansion Shelter House. Bring your favorite side dish! Hot dogs, hamburgers and vegetarian options provided.

Celebrating Freedom with WeRise for Greater Westerville: Noon-4pm June 24, Alum Creek Park North.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more