Local parks and community centers are offering more to families than summer fun right now — they're also keeping thousands of local kids fed while school is not in session.

Why it matters: One in five children in Ohio live in "food insecure" households, which means they don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the Children's Hunger Alliance.

Yes, but: Connecting families to these resources is itself a challenge.

The nonprofit estimates 90% of students that receive free or reduced lunch at school do not participate in summer food programs, largely due to lack of transportation.

State of play: The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is again providing free lunches at more than 120 locations across the city.

Anyone between 1-18 years old is eligible, as are those ages 18-21 with disabilities. No registration is required.

The city served nearly 250,000 meals last summer.

Meanwhile, the Children's Hunger Alliance organizes food distribution sites across Ohio, including at more than a dozen Columbus Metropolitan Library branches.

A sample meal might include meat, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and milk.

Hundreds of other Ohio nonprofits, school districts and churches offer meals as well.

What they're saying: "So many children in our community rely on free or discounted school lunches," Miya Reyes, the library system's public services director, tells Axios. "It is absolutely critical that students have access to healthy, nourishing lunches and snacks. It not only benefits the body, but the mind as well."

Of note: Lunch hours and eligibility requirements can vary depending on the site and sponsoring program.