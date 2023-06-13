Where to take dad during Father's Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Father's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with dad this weekend, we've got you covered.

🎁 Plus: Need gift inspiration? Experience Columbus has a list of ideas from local businesses.

Bonus idea: OSU football single-game tickets go on sale 10am Friday.

Our event suggestions:

🎣 Reel in a big one during the state's annual free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Local anglers recommend spots including the Scioto River, the Olentangy River, Hoover Reservoir and Alum Creek State Park.

🏌️‍♂️ Have an un-fore-gettable time at Topgolf, with reservations for two available most of Saturday and Sunday evening.

2000 Ikea Way. $80-135 for two hours of play.

🥃 Start exploring the Columbus Distillery Trail, a digital passport adventure with eight local stops and prizes for participants.

🪓 Kick some ax at Columbus Axe Throwing, with reservations available all day Saturday and Sunday.

560 S. High St. $30 for one hour.

🍽️ Get brunch: Mitchell's Ocean Club at Easton is offering a special menu on Sunday and reservations are still available.

Or bring steaks home in a Father's Day gift box ($75-100) from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

🛶 Paddle kayaks on the Scioto River with Get Out Adventures, then return to shore and commemorate the experience in a painting.

9am-1:30pm Sunday, 6000 Harriott Drive, Powell. $75 per person, including supplies.

🖼️ Tour the galleries at the Columbus Museum of Art on free admission day.

10am-5pm Sunday, 480 E. Broad St.

⚒️ Learn how to forge while turning a railroad spike into a knife at the Central Ohio School of Metalwork.