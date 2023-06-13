Where to take dad during Father's Day weekend
Father's Day is almost here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with dad this weekend, we've got you covered.
🎁 Plus: Need gift inspiration? Experience Columbus has a list of ideas from local businesses.
- Bonus idea: OSU football single-game tickets go on sale 10am Friday.
Our event suggestions:
🎣 Reel in a big one during the state's annual free fishing weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
- Local anglers recommend spots including the Scioto River, the Olentangy River, Hoover Reservoir and Alum Creek State Park.
🏌️♂️ Have an un-fore-gettable time at Topgolf, with reservations for two available most of Saturday and Sunday evening.
- 2000 Ikea Way. $80-135 for two hours of play.
🥃 Start exploring the Columbus Distillery Trail, a digital passport adventure with eight local stops and prizes for participants.
🪓 Kick some ax at Columbus Axe Throwing, with reservations available all day Saturday and Sunday.
- 560 S. High St. $30 for one hour.
🍽️ Get brunch: Mitchell's Ocean Club at Easton is offering a special menu on Sunday and reservations are still available.
- Or bring steaks home in a Father's Day gift box ($75-100) from Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.
🛶 Paddle kayaks on the Scioto River with Get Out Adventures, then return to shore and commemorate the experience in a painting.
- 9am-1:30pm Sunday, 6000 Harriott Drive, Powell. $75 per person, including supplies.
🖼️ Tour the galleries at the Columbus Museum of Art on free admission day.
- 10am-5pm Sunday, 480 E. Broad St.
⚒️ Learn how to forge while turning a railroad spike into a knife at the Central Ohio School of Metalwork.
- 2-6pm Sunday. 1376 River St. $250.

