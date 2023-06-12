1 hour ago - Climate

Ask Axios: When will Columbus offer composting?

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a cardinal sitting on a branch with a word balloon with a question mark in it coming out of its mouth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Phyllis P. asks: I'm glad to see weekly recycling coming to Columbus.

  • Any word on food composting?

What they're saying: Good timing! The Division of Refuse Collection is finalizing plans for new drop-off sites at its Alum Creek Drive and Georgesville Road locations, a spokesperson tells us.

  • Residents will be able to bring trash, recyclables, yard waste, bulk items and food waste, and workers will help them sort it properly.

What's more: A pilot program for food waste drop-off at three yet-to-be-named community centers is also in the works, with support from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.

Yes, but: There's no news to report on citywide curbside composting.

What's next: We'll let you know once the city announces drop-off site details.

🌱 Meanwhile, check out our guide on how to compost at home and other local options.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more