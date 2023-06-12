Ask Axios: When will Columbus offer composting?
Phyllis P. asks: I'm glad to see weekly recycling coming to Columbus.
- Any word on food composting?
What they're saying: Good timing! The Division of Refuse Collection is finalizing plans for new drop-off sites at its Alum Creek Drive and Georgesville Road locations, a spokesperson tells us.
- Residents will be able to bring trash, recyclables, yard waste, bulk items and food waste, and workers will help them sort it properly.
What's more: A pilot program for food waste drop-off at three yet-to-be-named community centers is also in the works, with support from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.
Yes, but: There's no news to report on citywide curbside composting.
What's next: We'll let you know once the city announces drop-off site details.
🌱 Meanwhile, check out our guide on how to compost at home and other local options.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.