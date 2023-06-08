Ohio may be home to world's longest COVID patient
If you live in Columbus and spend a lot of time in Washington Court House, scientists want to talk to you about your poop.
What's happening: An Ohio resident has been carrying a uniquely mutated strain of COVID-19 for at least two years, and researchers are trying to find them, WCMH-TV reports.
Why it matters: The patient could help scientists learn more about treating long COVID.
Catch up quick: Researchers regularly track virus trends by studying local wastewater, which contains genetic material people shed in their feces.
- This spring, University of Missouri molecular virologist Marc Johnson discovered a COVID strain in Columbus' sewer shed that predates the Delta variant of 2021.
- It continues to appear, and can sometimes be detected 47 miles away in Washington Court House, often on the same day.
- The Daily Mail first broke the peculiar story back in April, noting the world's longest confirmed COVID case to date was 505 days.
The latest: Researchers haven't made any progress identifying the person, Johnson posted this week on Twitter.
Of note: COVID is inactive once it passes through somebody's gastrointestinal tract, so it's unlikely the person poses a threat to public health.
