If you live in Columbus and spend a lot of time in Washington Court House, scientists want to talk to you about your poop.

What's happening: An Ohio resident has been carrying a uniquely mutated strain of COVID-19 for at least two years, and researchers are trying to find them, WCMH-TV reports.

Why it matters: The patient could help scientists learn more about treating long COVID.

Catch up quick: Researchers regularly track virus trends by studying local wastewater, which contains genetic material people shed in their feces.

This spring, University of Missouri molecular virologist Marc Johnson discovered a COVID strain in Columbus' sewer shed that predates the Delta variant of 2021.

It continues to appear, and can sometimes be detected 47 miles away in Washington Court House, often on the same day.

The Daily Mail first broke the peculiar story back in April, noting the world's longest confirmed COVID case to date was 505 days.

The latest: Researchers haven't made any progress identifying the person, Johnson posted this week on Twitter.

Of note: COVID is inactive once it passes through somebody's gastrointestinal tract, so it's unlikely the person poses a threat to public health.