How to get free entry to Columbus pools this summer

Here's a tip for a cost-free cooldown during our next heat wave.

What's happening: Columbus Metropolitan Library cardholders are entitled to five free visits to Columbus pools this summer, as part of the library system's 150th anniversary celebration.

How it works: Show your card at any pool and you'll receive a "leisure card" to use for free admission four additional times.

All pools will be open for the season starting Saturday. Check online for hours.

🏊 Plus: Our map from last year of all the pools and splash pads across Central Ohio.