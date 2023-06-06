1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to get free entry to Columbus pools this summer

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a dollar sign made out of the tiles at the bottom of a pool.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Here's a tip for a cost-free cooldown during our next heat wave.

What's happening: Columbus Metropolitan Library cardholders are entitled to five free visits to Columbus pools this summer, as part of the library system's 150th anniversary celebration.

How it works: Show your card at any pool and you'll receive a "leisure card" to use for free admission four additional times.

🏊 Plus: Our map from last year of all the pools and splash pads across Central Ohio.

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more