With little rain in the forecast, Columbus is on drought watch

The trace amounts of rain that fell during this weekend's pop-up storms weren't enough to quench our region.

Driving the news: Most of Central Ohio is abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. We haven't had measurable rainfall since May 20, 17 days ago — and the forecast isn't looking great for the foreseeable future.

Why it matters: A prolonged lack of rain can devastate crops and make summer temperatures swell, while also negatively affecting air quality and increasing wildfire risk.

Plus, it's no fun staying indoors all summer.

Case in point: Our region is under an air quality alert today, the third already this month.

Threat level: Del-Co Water is asking its 150,000 customers north of Columbus to conserve water by watering their lawns and plants less frequently.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities' water supply has plenty of capacity, a spokesperson tells Axios, but staff "will continue to monitor reservoir elevations and weather patterns per usual."

By the numbers: So far, June's high temperatures are averaging nearly 9° above normal, at about 91° F, per National Weather Service data as of Monday.

May's 3.67 inches of rain was only 0.32 inches below average, thanks to a wet first half of the month, NWS meteorologist Matthew Campbell tells Axios.

What they're saying: The weather "is raising some eyebrows, but we're not hitting the panic button just yet," Ohio Farm Bureau spokesperson Ty Higgins tells Axios.

A silver lining: Since planting season wasn't disrupted by rainfall, corn and soybean seeds are in the ground ahead of schedule.

Anticipating the dry spell, farmers planted them deeper to get to the sub-soil moisture, Higgins says, and a majority are in "good to excellent" condition, per the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

What we're watching: ​​If current conditions continue, drought is predicted to develop later this month in most of Franklin County and over half of Ohio, per the Drought Monitor.