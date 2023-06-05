The story behind High Street's new sky-high art
Columbus' newest public artwork has a contemporary look, but is inspired by 150 years of local history.
Driving the news: The massive twine sculpture "Current" by Janet Echelman is now hanging over the downtown intersection of Gay and High streets.
- It took years to design and create but just a single morning to install.
Why it matters: The statement piece is intended to attract curious onlookers to a burgeoning retail, arts and residential district just west of the Statehouse.
- It represents the largest private contribution to public art in local history, according to the Columbus Museum of Art, which will care for the work.
State of play: The name "Current" references the flow of water in nearby Scioto River and the electricity from illuminated archways that date to the 1880s.
- The blue-and-red piece represents water and earth, though Echelman says its unintended use of political parties' colors might point to the "tapestry" of diverse views in society.
- It's similar in look to other Echelman pieces, but is the first to be permanently displayed over a roadway — which she hopes will inspire other cities to do the same.
By the numbers: "Current" is 126 feet tall, stretches 229 feet wide and comprises 78 miles of twine woven into over 500,000 handmade knots.
- At night, 51 lights attached to nearby buildings augment the piece with shifting tones to match seasons and holidays.
What they're saying: "I think it's pretty breathtaking," Mayor Andrew Ginther told Axios while taking in the work from a nearby viewing deck.
- He hopes the piece will bring people together and showcase that downtown is a welcoming space to be enjoyed by all.
- Jeff Edwards, a real estate developer who funded the work's undisclosed design and installation cost, called "Current" another step toward making Gay Street a premier arts district.
The intrigue: The piece is surprisingly free-flowing considering its size, but don't underestimate the sturdy material.
- The high-strength fiber is 15-times stronger than steel, Echelman says, and is designed to withstand hurricane-strength winds.
- The artist also works with environmental engineers to ensure her sculptures are safe for passing birds.
What's next: The Greater Columbus Art Council is seeking public input on a plan to guide future public art projects, with a survey launching Friday — coinciding with this weekend's Arts Festival.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: Renderings and photos don't do this piece justice. It's something you need to see in person.
- Whether it "speaks to you" or not, I think you'll find the colorful work thought-provoking and unique.
