Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

If you can't buy it, rent it.

State of play: It shouldn't surprise anyone looking to buy a home in Columbus that it's cheaper — and probably easier — to rent one, according to a new analysis from Redfin, an online real estate company.

By the numbers: 72% of homes in Columbus are cheaper to rent than own.

That still puts us near the middle of the pack, though, when it comes to lack of affordability.

It's cheaper to buy in only four of the top 50 U.S. metro areas: Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston.

