1 hour ago - News
Rent or buy? Columbus prices make the choice easy
If you can't buy it, rent it.
State of play: It shouldn't surprise anyone looking to buy a home in Columbus that it's cheaper — and probably easier — to rent one, according to a new analysis from Redfin, an online real estate company.
By the numbers: 72% of homes in Columbus are cheaper to rent than own.
- That still puts us near the middle of the pack, though, when it comes to lack of affordability.
- It's cheaper to buy in only four of the top 50 U.S. metro areas: Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston.
Go deeper: The COVID home price boom isn't going bust
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.