1 hour ago - News

Rent or buy? Columbus prices make the choice easy

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

If you can't buy it, rent it.

State of play: It shouldn't surprise anyone looking to buy a home in Columbus that it's cheaper — and probably easier — to rent one, according to a new analysis from Redfin, an online real estate company.

By the numbers: 72% of homes in Columbus are cheaper to rent than own.

  • That still puts us near the middle of the pack, though, when it comes to lack of affordability.
  • It's cheaper to buy in only four of the top 50 U.S. metro areas: Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston.

Go deeper: The COVID home price boom isn't going bust

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more