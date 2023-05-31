1 hour ago - Sports
Columbus Crew players among most popular MLS jerseys
When Crew supporters fill up Lower.com Field tonight, you can expect to see two jerseys in particular.
Driving the news: Two Columbus players are among the 25 best-selling jerseys of 2023, per MLS.
- Star striker Cucho Hernández is No. 13 on the list, with midfielder Lucas Zelarayán close behind at No. 19.
State of play: Between these popular jerseys and near-sellouts every home game, our city's still feeling Crew fever despite the team's so-so record (5-6-3) near the season halfway point.
- The Crew can snap a three-game losing streak tonight against Colorado.
- Tickets start at $20.
Read more: The rapid rise of Major League Soccer.
