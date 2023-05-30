AEP Ohio electricity bills are going up

Share on email (opens in new window)

AEP Ohio customers will pay more to stay cool this summer, with standard bills expected to increase by about 28% starting Thursday.

Driving the news: Rising demand and energy prices worldwide are making it more expensive for power plants to generate electricity — a cost they charge to providers like AEP Ohio, which then pass it on to customers.

AEP spokesperson Scott Blake tells Axios the increased cost to consumers is the "dollar for dollar" increased price they're facing.

Be smart: Energy is deregulated in Ohio, meaning customers can shop around for electricity providers that offer the best prices.

If your city offers an aggregation program to pool together customers, like one Columbus voters approved in 2020, it could save you money.

Zoom in: After Thursday's rate hike, an average customer (using 900 kwH monthly) could save about $35 a month through Clean Energy Columbus' aggregation program, Sustainable Columbus assistant director Erin Beck tells Axios.

Some of Clean Energy Columbus' rates fund a grant that supports local workforce development and sustainability initiatives.

State of play: 73% of eligible customers, about 187,000, are currently participating, Beck says.

Anyone who lives in Columbus and is an AEP Ohio customer is eligible.

Call 1-888-307-0264 to opt in or out at any time.

The big picture: Other local communities offering aggregation include Hilliard, Grove City and Worthington.

How it works: Electric bills have three parts: generation, transmission and distribution.

Generation is what's becoming more expensive — but that price varies among providers, who bid on energy generated at power plants across the U.S. and pass those costs along to customers.

Of note: If an AEP Ohio customer joins a government aggregation program or picks a different provider, they continue receiving bills from AEP Ohio, because it still handles transmission and distribution to homes.

What we're watching: The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio hosted hearings last week on another potential AEP Ohio price hike for 2024 to improve equipment and power lines.

Commissioners will make a decision later this year.

💡 Pro tips: How to reduce energy usage at home, according to AEP Ohio and Energy Choice Ohio, and details on bill payment assistance and other help.