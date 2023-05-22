2 hours ago - Real Estate

Starling Yard tenants headed back to school

Tyler Buchanan

The former West High School and Starling Middle School at 120 S. Central Ave. in Franklinton. Photo: Google Maps

Future tenants of a new local development will walk down former school hallways to reach their apartments, which may even have original chalkboards on the walls.

What's happening: Developer Woda Cooper Companies is transforming a shuttered school building in Franklinton into an affordable housing complex called Starling Yard.

Details: Woda plans to create 45 units in the vacant school, plus another 52 inside two new buildings on site.

  • Original tin ceilings, flooring and doors will be saved with the redesign.
  • The mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be offered for residents earning 30-80% of area median income, with monthly rent of around $400-1,295.

Flashback: The building opened as West High School in 1908 and later became Starling Middle School, which closed in 2013.

