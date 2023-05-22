Share on email (opens in new window)

The former West High School and Starling Middle School at 120 S. Central Ave. in Franklinton. Photo: Google Maps

Future tenants of a new local development will walk down former school hallways to reach their apartments, which may even have original chalkboards on the walls.

What's happening: Developer Woda Cooper Companies is transforming a shuttered school building in Franklinton into an affordable housing complex called Starling Yard.

Details: Woda plans to create 45 units in the vacant school, plus another 52 inside two new buildings on site.

Original tin ceilings, flooring and doors will be saved with the redesign.

The mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be offered for residents earning 30-80% of area median income, with monthly rent of around $400-1,295.

Flashback: The building opened as West High School in 1908 and later became Starling Middle School, which closed in 2013.