Vote now: Columbus brewery bracket Final Pour
Our local beer bracket is down to just four breweries, though getting this far was no easy feat.
Catch up quick: Canine-themed competitors Wolf's Ridge and BrewDog were neck-and-neck most of yesterday, with BrewDog winning by a nose.
- Meanwhile, North High bested Hoof Hearted — but if it's any consolation, we're confident they would've won a brewery naming contest. Very clever.
What we're watching: Front-runner Seventh Son is crushing its competition.
Yes, but: Don't sleep on Land-Grant, which took down CBC, our city's oldest brewery.
🗳️ What's next: Vote here in the Final Pour! (Closes 4pm Thursday.)
