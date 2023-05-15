Share on email (opens in new window)

I give an immediate rating boost to any restaurant that leaves a water pitcher at my table.

So props to 4th & State, a vegan diner located downtown at the corner of, well, you know.

What I ordered: Forgo any notion that vegan food is limiting. The menu is stuffed with a variety of breakfast and lunch options, plus a heap of appetizers, salads and pizza options.

I tried the cinnabun pancake bites to start — served with a spectacular glazed dip I'm still thinking about — then a jalapeño burger with shoestring fries.

The beyond meat was convincing enough, especially when loaded with the proper diner quantity of delicious, messy toppings.

Flashback: 4th & State overcame an unfortunately timed grand opening in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, and then sustained property damage during racial justice protests that summer. The dining room reopened in 2021 and is still going strong, a server told me.

Of note: The restaurant also serves wines, draft beer, mixed drinks and a $32 behemoth called the Statehouse Bigmosa.

I didn't see any lawmakers partaking, but if I had, it might explain a few things.

If you go: 152 E. State St. Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Saturday-Sunday.