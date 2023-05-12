59 mins ago - News

Lawsuit challenges newly-set August election

Tyler Buchanan

The "Gavel" sculpture outside the Ohio Supreme Court building. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The newly-set August special election is already facing a legal challenge to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Why it matters: A ruling that negates the election would remove a potential hurdle for a proposed November ballot amendment seeking to protect abortion rights.

State of play: The One Person One Vote campaign alleges Republican lawmakers used an illegal legislative process on Wednesday when they approved the statewide election and placed a proposal on the ballot that would raise the passage threshold for future constitutional amendments to 60%.

  • The campaign is represented by Columbus' McTigue and Colombo along with D.C.'s Elias Law Group, a Democratic law firm.

The other side: A spokesperson for Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: Republicans hold a 4-3 majority on the state supreme court.

What's next: The case will need to be decided relatively soon.

  • County boards of elections are required to prepare the first batch of ballots for the Aug. 8 election by June 23.
  • The voter registration deadline for the election is July 10.
