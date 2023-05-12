Lawsuit challenges newly-set August election
The newly-set August special election is already facing a legal challenge to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Why it matters: A ruling that negates the election would remove a potential hurdle for a proposed November ballot amendment seeking to protect abortion rights.
State of play: The One Person One Vote campaign alleges Republican lawmakers used an illegal legislative process on Wednesday when they approved the statewide election and placed a proposal on the ballot that would raise the passage threshold for future constitutional amendments to 60%.
- The campaign is represented by Columbus' McTigue and Colombo along with D.C.'s Elias Law Group, a Democratic law firm.
The other side: A spokesperson for Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Between the lines: Republicans hold a 4-3 majority on the state supreme court.
What's next: The case will need to be decided relatively soon.
- County boards of elections are required to prepare the first batch of ballots for the Aug. 8 election by June 23.
- The voter registration deadline for the election is July 10.
