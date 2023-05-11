Food Truck Tour: Los Agavez Taqueria

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Alissa here, reporting back from a Clintonville taco hotspot that Yelp recently named one of the nation's best.

Driving the news: Los Agavez Taqueria has long been loved by locals, but will likely be attracting more out-of-town foodies after landing No. 63 on last year's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list.

What I ate: The famous Tijuana-style birria tacos, with tender stewed meat, melted cheese, onion and cilantro stuffed inside a crispy fried shell ($16, including a drink).

They're best enjoyed dipped in consomme, a broth served on the side.

My take: … Only 63rd? Spots 1-62 must be tough competitors, because this meal was phenomenally flavorful. Just don't forget the napkins!

I typically don't order hard-shelled tacos due to their fragility — but I could easily become hooked on this style, which held up just fine.

Bonus: Benches and chairs are on site for outdoor dining!

If you go: 11:30am-8pm Monday-Saturday, 3166 N. High St., in the Super Food Mart parking lot. Birria tacos are only served Thursday-Saturday.