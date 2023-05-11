29 mins ago - Things to Do

Cedar Point, Kings Island offer new themed areas this year

Tyler Buchanan

The GateKeeper roller coaster at Cedar Point. Photo: Moment Mobile via Getty Images

Visitors to Cedar Point and Kings Island have new areas to explore this year, our friends at Axios Cleveland write.

Driving the news: The two Cedar Fair parks, which draw millions to Sandusky and Mason each year, are now open for the 2023 season.

The intrigue: Cedar Point debuted its Boardwalk area last weekend, which features several new and relocated rides along with a Grand Pavilion dining area.

  • A notable addition is the new Wild Mouse roller coaster, which has spinning mouse-themed cars, speeds up to 35 mph and features a 52-foot-high lift hill. Watch a POV video aboard the ride.

Meanwhile, Kings Island is putting the finishing touches on a new Adventure Port area that will feature two spinning rides, brightly-colored theming and a burrito stand.

What we're watching: Cedar Point still hasn't announced plans for a reimagined Top Thrill Dragster coaster, though some park enthusiasts have detailed predictions.

Of note: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has its own debut coming Memorial Day weekend: the 110-foot-tall Adventure Sky Wheel.

