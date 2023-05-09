1 hour ago - Things to Do
Columbus concert tickets for just $25
Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans.
What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.
How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.
- Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.
Participating artists with local shows include:
- Barenaked Ladies: Kemba Live, June 2.
- Zac Brown Band: Nationwide Arena, June 30.
- Big Time Rush: Ohio Stadium, July 15.
- Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard: Ohio Stadium, Aug. 8.
- The Chicks: Nationwide Arena, Aug. 16.
- Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra: Kemba Live, Aug. 19.
- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: Schottenstein Center, Oct. 4.
- Jason Aldean: Nationwide Arena, Oct. 19.
- Shania Twain: Schottenstein Center, Oct. 27.
Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.
What's more: Other artists — including P!nk, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth and LL Cool J — are just a short drive away, with dates in Cleveland or Cincinnati.
