Columbus concert tickets for just $25

Alissa Widman Neese
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band on stage holding a guitar in front of a microphone.

Zac Brown Band is among the concerts you could see for $25. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

  • Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with local shows include:

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.

What's more: Other artists — including P!nk, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth and LL Cool J — are just a short drive away, with dates in Cleveland or Cincinnati.

