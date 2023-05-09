Columbus concert tickets for just $25

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Zac Brown Band is among the concerts you could see for $25. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Here's a perfect excuse to add another concert to this year's plans.

What's happening: Live Nation's annual Concert Week starts Wednesday, offering $25 tickets with no extra fees to nearly 4,000 shows nationwide.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek.

Select one and search for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with local shows include:

Of note: Some local dates may not offer the $25 promotion.

What's more: Other artists — including P!nk, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth and LL Cool J — are just a short drive away, with dates in Cleveland or Cincinnati.