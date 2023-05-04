Your favorite outdoor dining spots in Central Ohio

This weekend's weather forecast is looking beautiful.

Be smart: If you're searching for dinner ideas and want to get outside, try one of our readers' patio recommendations.

Edie D.: "Cafe Istanbul on the Scioto River is the best patio ever. Always has been. Always will be. Food is fantastic too."

Divyangna S.: "Lupo on Arlington has amazing tapas and oysters in a beautiful setting."

Jeff Q.: "The undisputed champ of outdoor dining in Columbus for the past four decades has to be Lindey's in German Village."

Joe R.: "Outdoor dining plans for my wife and I involve more picnicking at the tables with umbrellas along the Scioto Mile Promenade or on a blanket on the east bank of the river."

Mark H.: "BrewDog New Albany … biggest and best. With a creative food menu (and lots of vegan choices) and the great BrewDog beers (my favorite is Lightspeed)."

Robert C.: JT's Pizza & Pub in Linworth.

Darrel I.: Cuco's Taqueria on West Henderson Road.

Jason H.: "Any of the spots on Buckeye Lake, like Papa Boo's or Horvath's Harbor, are the perfect spots for patio dining."

📬 Is your favorite missing from this list? Email [email protected] and let us know.