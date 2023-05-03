Columbus joined dozens of local governments in filing an appellate court brief Monday calling for access to Mifepristone, a medication used in terminating early-stage pregnancies.

Driving the news: The brief outlined the heightened health and financial costs low-income and medically underserved residents would face if the drug is banned, Sam Allard writes for Axios Cleveland.

"Pregnant people will undergo invasive procedural abortion, will delay abortion care, terminate their pregnancies using alternative means that present additional risks … or may be forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will," reads the brief signed by Columbus city attorney Zach Klein.

Catch up quick: On April 21, the U.S. Supreme Court halted a Texas district court's ruling that blocked the FDA's approval of the drug.

The Texas decision used anti-abortion rights rhetoric to argue that medication abortion has a "negative impact" and the agency's safety data on the pill is "potentially misleading."

What's next: The Supreme Court returned the case to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has scheduled a hearing for May 17. Access to Mifepristone will not change while the litigation proceeds.

Zoom in: Columbus' participation in the brief follows the city's $1 million investment toward residents' abortion access expenses and Klein's pledge to not enforce stricter abortions laws.

The other side: Attorney General Dave Yost is pushing for enactment of the Heartbeat Bill and recently signed a letter warning CVS and Walgreens against sending Mifepristone to patients through the mail.