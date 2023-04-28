Charges have been filed against a local adult league softball player in connection with the recent assault of an umpire — yet another example of the abuse increasingly making sports officials quit.

Why it matters: Poor behavior from spectators and participants is a major reason for the shortage of athletics officials among a variety of sports at all age levels.

State of play: The scarcity is especially felt in high school sports, which lost around 50,000 officials nationwide from 2018-2022.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association hopes increased pay and the advent of online training will boost the number of recruits.

What they're saying: "The number of people who are willing to work and officiate with bad fan behavior, that number is declining," OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried told WTVG-TV in Toledo.

"A lot of people don’t want to put up with that for the money they get for working a game."

Threat level: Even in casual rec games, there's no shortage of vitriol toward those making the calls.

Dozens of adults — including an entire softball team — are currently barred from Columbus' municipal leagues for bad behavior toward referees and fellow players.

What we're watching: Reps. Joe Miller(D-Amherst) and Bill Roemer (R-Richfield), a longtime basketball referee and a coach, respectively, have repeatedly sought to increase assault penalties for those who attack sports officials.

Their bill was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives in 2020, but the Ohio Senate declined to take it up that year.

They are trying again this term.

The intrigue: A New Jersey Little League is requiring spectators who confront officials to umpire three games themselves before they're allowed back to watch, Kendall Baker writes for Axios Sports.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I spent many years as a youth rec league administrator and umpire in my hometown.