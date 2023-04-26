1 hour ago - Climate

Ohio-native flower suggestions for your garden

Alissa Widman Neese
A field of Ohio wildflowers, blue asters and yellow Black-eyed Susans

A meadow of blue asters and black-eyed Susans, both native to Ohio. Photo: myLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

April is Native Plant Month in Ohio.

Why it matters: Native plants require less maintenance and provide valuable food and shelter for pollinators like birds, bees and butterflies.

Consider these flowers for your garden:

🌻 Pro tip: Alissa has had lots of luck with black-eyed Susans, which offer the pop of a sunflower's color with a small footprint.

Go deeper: Lists of native plants and local sellers

