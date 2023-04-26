1 hour ago - Climate
Ohio-native flower suggestions for your garden
April is Native Plant Month in Ohio.
Why it matters: Native plants require less maintenance and provide valuable food and shelter for pollinators like birds, bees and butterflies.
Consider these flowers for your garden:
- Swamp milkweed, a Monarch butterfly habitat.
- Purple coneflower, classic and colorful.
- Narrowleaf mountain mint, deters deer and rabbits.
- Smooth blue aster, a fall bloomer.
🌻 Pro tip: Alissa has had lots of luck with black-eyed Susans, which offer the pop of a sunflower's color with a small footprint.
Go deeper: Lists of native plants and local sellers
