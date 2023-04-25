49 mins ago - Things to Do

Try this vibrant mini golf spot in Gahanna

Alissa Widman Neese
A neon putt-putt course under black lights, with a leopard lounging on a branch and a gorilla and elephants in the background

Glow Putt Mini Golf's jungle-themed holes, at 161 Granville St. in Gahanna. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 If you're looking for a fun activity for both kids and kids-at-heart, Glow Putt Mini Golf is a hidden neon gem.

Driving the news: I've visited Gahanna for years and never spotted it tucked in a strip mall — until I saw a friend's recent Instagram post about it.

  • Bonus: It's indoors, so fickle spring weather won't disrupt your plans!

How it works: For just $7-9, play 18 holes under black lights featuring a dinosaur and jungle safari theme.

  • With lots of colorful obstacles, it's exciting to golf competitively or casually.
  • I opted for the latter after my husband scored an unbelievable hole-in-one on the loop-de-loop. (He won 32-67.)

Quick take: The corniness is part of the appeal. I saw kids and adult couples equally enjoying it. Set aside about an hour for one round.

🍔 Pro tip: Stop by Gahanna Grill afterward for a Beanie Burger. You won't regret it.

If you go: 161 Granville St., Gahanna. Noon-8pm Sunday, 3:30-8pm Tuesday-Thursday, 3:30-10pm Friday, noon-10pm Saturday.

A pterodactyl-themed neon bridge under black lights, with a T. rex and other dinosaurs in the background
One of the many bridges and other dinosaur-themed obstacles that Alissa struggled to conquer.
