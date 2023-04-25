Data: Federal Aviation Administration wildlife strike database; Chart: Axios Visuals

Passenger videos are making the rounds online after a plane engine caught fire from a bird strike Sunday and the airliner had to return to John Glenn International Airport shortly after takeoff.

Threat level: The clips are understandably unnerving, but planes actually hit birds more often than you'd think, per a Federal Aviation Administration database.

Already this year, 16 strikes have been reported out of John Glenn, not including Sunday's incident.

The big picture: Before the pandemic, reports of wildlife strikes nationwide had been trending upward for years, partially spurred by increased awareness following the 2009 "Miracle on the Hudson."

Yes, but: Impacts causing substantial damage are much less common today because of successful wildlife mitigation strategies, a recent USA Today investigation found.

Zoom in: There have been over 2,000 reported strikes out of Columbus' two airports since 2003, and eight have caused substantial damage.