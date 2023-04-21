Data: Franklin County Auditor's Office dog licenses; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local dog owners mostly lean toward human names for their furry friends.

Fetching the news: The Franklin County Auditor's Office provided us a list of every dog name licensed this year.

Zoom in: Our popular picks mostly mirror national trends, and Brutus (No. 35) and Buckeye (No. 102) are to be expected.

Yes, but: Tito Burrito, Toaster Strudel and Fig Newton?

We're apparently a hungry county with 25 Nacho dogs, 51 Pickles, six Spaghettis and quite a few Potatoes.

We're also home to several honorable knights, including Sir Waggington, Sir Chompington and Sir … Beans.

👏 Our favorites: Arf Vader, Pawdrey Hepburn, Black Labbath and David Barkette. Well done.

Check out the full list. (Some names appear more than once, requiring a little math.)