Johnnie Dixon, a former star wide receiver for the Buckeyes, now plays professional football for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers. Photo: Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images

Former Ohio State wide receiver Marcus Baugh went from catching touchdowns for the Buckeyes to hauling in passes for Michigan.

The Michigan Panthers, that is, of the upstart United States Football League (USFL).

State of play: Two independent professional football leagues, the USFL and the resurrected XFL, are going head-to-head during NFL's off-season, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.

Zoom in: The leagues feature a handful of former Buckeyes, including Johnnie Dixon of the USFL's New Orleans Breakers, who recorded the 11th-most TD receptions in school history.

Plus, the leagues' rosters include at least 18 additional players from other Ohio schools, so our proud RedHawk and Bearcat readers have something to cheer about, too.