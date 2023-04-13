13 mins ago - News
Map: Downtown Columbus is more than 25% parking
More than 25% of downtown Columbus' surface area is dedicated to parking lots or garages, per analysis by the Parking Reform Network.
Why it matters: A parking-centric downtown offers little space for developing other public needs like additional housing.
State of play: Reducing car dependency remains a top priority for downtown residents, a city-commissioned survey found last year.
- The city's new Downtown Strategic Plan calls for improving public transit options and replacing some surface parking lots with higher-density garages.
