The push to end Ohio's death penalty

Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Two local lawmakers from opposing parties are united in seeking to abolish Ohio's death penalty.

Sens. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester) and Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) say it's time to end the practice in favor of lifetime prison sentences.

Why it matters: Abolishing the death penalty would spare the lives of 10 prisoners from Franklin County and more than 100 others waiting on Ohio's death row.

The policy is currently under an unofficial moratorium, as the state lacks supply of the drugs used for lethal injections.

What's happening: A small, but growing faction of lawmakers has repeatedly tried to end the practice over the past decade.

The legislative momentum comes as the number of people executed statewide has steadily declined, an Axios review finds.

Once an issue backed solely by Democrats, there is now increasing support from Republicans — a needed trend if abolishment is to pass a GOP-heavy Statehouse.

State of play: Ohio went nearly 40 years between executions before resuming the death penalty in 1999 under then-Gov. Bob Taft.

The state has executed 56 people since then, though none since 2018.

Botched executions in 2009, 2014 and 2017 drew intense scrutiny from death penalty critics.

The intrigue: Taft, a Republican, now condemns the practice as costly and ineffective at deterring violent crime.

He's highlighted the racial disparity in death penalty sentences, noting that people of color make up a disproportionately high percentage of people on death row.

Fellow former governors Dick Celeste and Ted Strickland, both Democrats, have likewise changed their views and advocate for the policy's repeal.

Between the lines: Gov. Mike DeWine helped write the current death penalty law as a young state legislator and later defended it through two terms as attorney general, per WOSU.

But his support has waned since becoming governor and no executions have taken place since he took office.

He has said it's unlikely any will go through during the rest of his second term as Ohio continues to struggle to obtain drugs necessary for lethal injection.

The other side: Attorney General Dave Yost continues to support the death penalty "for the most abhorrent offenders."

He says lawmakers should either improve the "broken" capital punishment system to remove "churn, waste and endless lawsuits" or eliminate it entirely.

What we're watching: If the latest effort will reach the Senate floor for a vote, something no previous attempt in recent years has achieved.