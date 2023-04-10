Columbus Zoo introduces new weedy seadragon exhibit

A weedy seadragon shows off its striking color. Photos: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Starting today, Columbus Zoo guests can get an up close look at the underwater world of the weedy seadragon.

Diving the news: The new exhibit in the zoo's nocturnal animal building has been months in the making — it shut down in September for the addition and other renovations.

See the upgrades in the "Australia and the Islands" region.

Fun facts: Despite their name, weedy seadragons aren't dragons at all – they're a roughly 18-inch-long fish species most closely related to seahorses.

The male raises young by attaching eggs to a brood pouch under his tail.