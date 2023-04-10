4 mins ago - Things to Do

Columbus Zoo introduces new weedy seadragon exhibit

Alissa Widman Neese
A close-up of a purple and blue weedy sea dragon

A weedy seadragon shows off its striking color. Photos: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Starting today, Columbus Zoo guests can get an up close look at the underwater world of the weedy seadragon.

Diving the news: The new exhibit in the zoo's nocturnal animal building has been months in the making — it shut down in September for the addition and other renovations.

  • See the upgrades in the "Australia and the Islands" region.

Fun facts: Despite their name, weedy seadragons aren't dragons at all – they're a roughly 18-inch-long fish species most closely related to seahorses.

  • The male raises young by attaching eggs to a brood pouch under his tail.
The zoo's new weedy seadragon exhibit, with an aquarium to the left and illustrated educational displays to the right
An overview of the new weedy seadragon exhibit in the Australia and the Islands nocturnal building, opening today.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more