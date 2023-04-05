Columbus to install floating sculpture downtown this summer

A digital rendering of the soft fiber sculpture "Current," to be unveiled above a downtown Columbus intersection in June. Photo: Courtesy of Studio Echelman

The installation of a massive piece of public art downtown is expected to turn some heads this summer — straight up in the air.

What's happening: Columbus will unveil soft fiber sculpture "Current" above the intersection of Gay and High in June.

Details: The work of artist Janet Echelman will hang from downtown buildings up to 126 feet in the air.

The 229-foot sculpture will feature a mind-boggling 78 miles of twine crafted into a half-million knots to create a "blue and red cloudlike abstraction," per the Columbus Museum of Art.

Of note: The project is supported by Edwards Cos., which is developing several properties at the intersection and wants to turn the area into an "artistic hub."

What they're saying: "I hope that Current captures that idea of interconnectedness and creates a space where people feel a sense of community and sanctuary," Echelman described to the art museum.