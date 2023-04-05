Columbus to install floating sculpture downtown this summer
The installation of a massive piece of public art downtown is expected to turn some heads this summer — straight up in the air.
What's happening: Columbus will unveil soft fiber sculpture "Current" above the intersection of Gay and High in June.
Details: The work of artist Janet Echelman will hang from downtown buildings up to 126 feet in the air.
- The 229-foot sculpture will feature a mind-boggling 78 miles of twine crafted into a half-million knots to create a "blue and red cloudlike abstraction," per the Columbus Museum of Art.
Of note: The project is supported by Edwards Cos., which is developing several properties at the intersection and wants to turn the area into an "artistic hub."
What they're saying: "I hope that Current captures that idea of interconnectedness and creates a space where people feel a sense of community and sanctuary," Echelman described to the art museum.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.