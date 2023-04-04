Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Nearly half of Ohioans (46.7%) are obese, per a new analysis from NORC at the University of Chicago.

Ohio's obesity rate is significantly higher than the national rate of 42.7% and is the 14th-highest nationwide.

Why it matters: Obesity is associated with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke and other conditions that are among the leading causes of preventable, premature death.

Zoom out: States in the Midwest and the South had the highest obesity rates from 2019–2021, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

West Virginia and Mississippi had the highest obesity rates (51%).

Colorado (34%) and the District of Columbia (33%) had the lowest.

Between the lines: Obesity disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic Americans and people with less formal education, NORC found.

What they're saying: Obesity is a complex disease impacted by many factors, including socioeconomic status, health experts tell Axios.

"If people are struggling to get by, it is harder to prioritize time and money for things like healthy groceries, cooking, and exercise," Mount Carmel doctor Shane Jeffers says.

Yes, but: "Be patient and gracious with yourself. You’re worth the investment," Amy Kleski, director of retail operations at OhioHealth's McConnell Heart Health Center, tells Axios.

What's happening: The Ohio Department of Health has several programs aimed at increasing nutrition education, healthy food access and physical activity, a spokesperson tells Axios.

The intrigue: The Buckeye Institute, a conservative think tank, partially blamed Ohio's labor shortage on obesity.

Its new report said that obesity is keeping 32,000 adult Ohioans out of the workforce, a loss of $20 million in state tax revenue.

Of note: Obesity rates are determined in part by body mass index ranges, which many argue are not an appropriate indicator of health.