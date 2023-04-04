Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

When comparing overall health metrics, Franklin ranks among the bottom of Ohio's 88 counties, per the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's latest annual report.

Franklin County slipped to No. 52 this year — 10 spots lower than last year's No. 42 and its lowest ranking since 2016.

Driving the news: The report analyzed contributing factors including obesity, smoking, alcohol use, air quality and socioeconomic status.

Between the lines: Delaware County ranked No. 1 statewide in the report for the ninth year in a row, illustrating the link between economic well-being and health outcomes.

The county’s median household income is nearly double the state’s, as is the percentage of residents with at least a bachelor's degree, per 2020 Census data.

Delaware County residents are more likely to be insured, be physically active, get enough sleep and have access to healthy food.

What's next: The institute offers over 400 data-backed strategies to improve public health, such as child care subsidies to help close income gaps or supporting community gardens to promote healthier eating.