42 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do in Columbus this weekend
🎭 See the play "Straight," a romantic dramedy about a bisexual love triangle.
- 8pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday at the Abbey Theatre, 5600 Post Road, Dublin. Through April 8. $15-33.
🛻 Go full throttle at Monster Jam, an action-packed monster truck show.
- 1pm and 7pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday at the Schottenstein Center. $25-40, kids 2 and under free!
🐰 Hop over to this month's Gallery Hop in the Short North and enjoy art displays, live performances and vendors.
- 3-7pm Saturday. Free!
⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Real Salt Lake during Youth Soccer Night at Lower.com Field.
- 7:30pm Saturday. $28-80.
- Pregame festivities include a Black & Gold Egg Hunt at 6pm on the Plaza.
🎵 Welcome back the Soul Fu Villains, a reuniting group of hip-hop funk rockers from Columbus.
- 8pm Saturday at Natalie's Grandview, 945 King Ave. $10, standing room only.
🕰️ Time travel to the 1800s at the first Ohio Village Weekend of the year.
- 10am-5pm Sunday. Through May 21. $10-16, kids 3 and under free!
🐶 Bring your pup to the Hoppin' Hound pet parade, Central Ohio's cutest Easter egg hunt.
- Noon-3pm Sunday. Check in at Cakehound, 1147 Jaeger St. $10.
