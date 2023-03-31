A Monster Jam show in Florida. The event is in Columbus all weekend. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

🎭 See the play "Straight," a romantic dramedy about a bisexual love triangle.

8pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday at the Abbey Theatre, 5600 Post Road, Dublin. Through April 8. $15-33.

🛻 Go full throttle at Monster Jam, an action-packed monster truck show.

1pm and 7pm Saturday, 1pm Sunday at the Schottenstein Center. $25-40, kids 2 and under free!

🐰 Hop over to this month's Gallery Hop in the Short North and enjoy art displays, live performances and vendors.

3-7pm Saturday. Free!

⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Real Salt Lake during Youth Soccer Night at Lower.com Field.

7:30pm Saturday. $28-80.

Pregame festivities include a Black & Gold Egg Hunt at 6pm on the Plaza.

🎵 Welcome back the Soul Fu Villains, a reuniting group of hip-hop funk rockers from Columbus.

8pm Saturday at Natalie's Grandview, 945 King Ave. $10, standing room only.

🕰️ Time travel to the 1800s at the first Ohio Village Weekend of the year.

10am-5pm Sunday. Through May 21. $10-16, kids 3 and under free!

🐶 Bring your pup to the Hoppin' Hound pet parade, Central Ohio's cutest Easter egg hunt.