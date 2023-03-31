10 amazing Ohio women who deserve monuments

The late Toni Morrison, pictured in 2010. The author was born in Lorain, Ohio. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic

The group planning a women's suffrage monument for the Ohio Statehouse grounds will have plenty of inspiration for future projects, thanks in part to you smart readers.

With so few Ohio women honored in statues, here are your suggestions to rectify the situation:

📚 Michael C.: Author Toni Morrison, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize in Literature.

🧏 Laura M.: Annie Glenn, wife of Sen. John Glenn, an advocate for people with hearing and speech impairments.

"I find her tenacity, vulnerability, and kindness inspiring and I'm sure many Ohioans would as well."

🫁 Susan C.: Carrie Nelson Black, founder of the Breathing Association and public health advocate.

✍️ Elizabeth S.: Author and abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe.

✈️ Lisa R.: Teacher Katharine Wright Haskell, the sister and unsung right-hand woman of the Wright brothers.

⛹️‍♀️ Amanda S.: Basketball legend Katie Smith, or the Ladies of Lockbourne, women pilots who tested aircraft and trained men pilots at Lockbourne Army Airfield during World War II.

🗳️ Al R.: Participants of the 1850 Women's Rights Convention, in Salem, Ohio.

🏛️ Ross G.: Jennette Bradley, the first Black woman to serve as a state's lieutenant governor.

🌱 M. S.: Lucy Braun and Marilyn Ortt, two botanists who worked to protect natural areas.