Women leaders across Ohio are planning for a monument to women's suffrage and equality to be installed on the Statehouse grounds in 2026.

Why it matters: This would be the first Capitol Square monument dedicated to real American women and their accomplishments.

Most local public statues depicting women are mythological or abstract — such as "Peace," a winged figure on the square's north side.

Nationwide, just 6% of monuments depict actual women of history, per a 2021 report.

The latest: A bipartisan commission is expected to select an artist in the coming weeks, state Sen. Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard) tells Axios.

After that, fundraising will ramp up and the artist and commission will decide what and who the artwork will portray.

What they're saying: Kunze, who chairs the commission, was inspired to pursue the project by encountering school groups who tour the Statehouse, many from her district and throughout Central Ohio.

"If you can't see it, it's really hard to be it," Kunze says. "It's important for all of Ohio's children to see women playing a part in government."

Flashback: The local effort started in 2020 with a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

A suffragist monument debuted in New York's Central Park the same year, increasing awareness about the lack of diversity in sculptures nationwide.

The big picture: In honor of Women's History Month, Axios' Chelsea Brasted looked into whether that has led to actual change — and found that progress is slow going.

Between the lines: Monuments have historically represented our values by putting concepts and people on literal pedestals, then enshrining them with protective status and decades-long upkeep.

But public art in the U.S. has long presented a lopsided view that American history is nearly all horses and white male military veterans.

Of note: Columbus' only public statue depicting a woman is inside John Glenn International Airport, WOSU reported in 2020. It honors Geraldine "Jerrie" Mock, the first woman to fly solo around the world, a 29-day trip departing from Columbus in 1964.

Mock, born in Newark, was one of Ohio State's first women aeronautical engineering students.

