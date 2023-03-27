Ohio's favorite Girl Scout Cookie is the Thin Mint

Ohio eaters have a clear favorite among the 13 Girl Scout Cookies: The classic Thin Mint.

By the numbers: Our local Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland chapter sold over 522,000 boxes of Thin Mints during the cookie season that ended last week, chapter spokesperson Kevin Ronnebaum tells Axios.

Samoas came in second at 331,000 boxes and Tagalongs (peanut butter patties) were third, with just shy of 300,000 boxes.

👀 Eye-popping stat: If you line up those Thin Mint boxes back-to-back, they would stretch from Nationwide Arena all the way to Dayton.

The big picture: Thin Mints made up 26% of sales, meaning the chapter sold over 2 million boxes in total this season, including all flavors.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Ohio, you've got good taste.

Thanks to reader Lisa R. for connecting me with a local troop so I could tack on five Thin Mint boxes to the official count!

📣 Tyler says: Do-si-dos (peanut butter sandwiches) remain extraordinarily underrated. Enough said.