Ohio's favorite Girl Scout Cookie is the Thin Mint

Ohio eaters have a clear favorite among the 13 Girl Scout Cookies: The classic Thin Mint.
By the numbers: Our local Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland chapter sold over 522,000 boxes of Thin Mints during the cookie season that ended last week, chapter spokesperson Kevin Ronnebaum tells Axios.
- Samoas came in second at 331,000 boxes and Tagalongs (peanut butter patties) were third, with just shy of 300,000 boxes.
👀 Eye-popping stat: If you line up those Thin Mint boxes back-to-back, they would stretch from Nationwide Arena all the way to Dayton.
The big picture: Thin Mints made up 26% of sales, meaning the chapter sold over 2 million boxes in total this season, including all flavors.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Ohio, you've got good taste.
- Thanks to reader Lisa R. for connecting me with a local troop so I could tack on five Thin Mint boxes to the official count!
📣 Tyler says: Do-si-dos (peanut butter sandwiches) remain extraordinarily underrated. Enough said.
