✂️ Master your crafts at the Columbus Scrap & Stamp Show at the Ohio Expo Center.

10am-6pm today, 10am-5pm Saturday. $8, plus $5 parking. Cash only.

💃 Keep dancing like you're 22 at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed music night at Newport Music Hall.

8pm tonight. $25. 18+.

🐰 Meet the Easter Bunny and watch candy being made during the Anthony-Thomas chocolate factory's Easter open house.

9am-3pm Saturday. 1777 Arlingate Lane. Free!

🎤 Join Future and Friends for the rapper's One Big Party Tour at Nationwide Arena.

7pm Saturday. $83-213.

⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Atlanta United and enjoy an intergalactic experience — it's Star Wars night at Lower.com Field.

7:30pm Saturday. $26+.

🎵 Ease your mind at "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," a concert-style theater show celebrating the iconic folk-rock duo.