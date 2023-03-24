What to do this weekend
✂️ Master your crafts at the Columbus Scrap & Stamp Show at the Ohio Expo Center.
- 10am-6pm today, 10am-5pm Saturday. $8, plus $5 parking. Cash only.
💃 Keep dancing like you're 22 at "The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night," a Swift-themed music night at Newport Music Hall.
- 8pm tonight. $25. 18+.
🐰 Meet the Easter Bunny and watch candy being made during the Anthony-Thomas chocolate factory's Easter open house.
- 9am-3pm Saturday. 1777 Arlingate Lane. Free!
🎤 Join Future and Friends for the rapper's One Big Party Tour at Nationwide Arena.
- 7pm Saturday. $83-213.
⚽ Cheer on the Crew against Atlanta United and enjoy an intergalactic experience — it's Star Wars night at Lower.com Field.
- 7:30pm Saturday. $26+.
🎵 Ease your mind at "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," a concert-style theater show celebrating the iconic folk-rock duo.
- 7:30pm Sunday at the Southern Theatre. $29-54.
More Columbus stories
