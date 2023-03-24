42 mins ago - Food and Drink
Vote for the best burger in Central Ohio
To celebrate March Madness, we've created a tournament bracket to decide the best burger in Central Ohio.
Why it matters: Everybody loves a good food fight. Plus, you may discover some tasty local recommendations you've never tried.
State of play: We've narrowed it down to a "Beef 16" of restaurants to launch our competition.
- Vote here for round 1 (before 3pm Monday).
Disclaimer: This is a fun, casual and totally-not-scientific contest. If you don't see your favorite listed, email [email protected] to voice your frustrations to our complaints department.
- You can also advocate for your favorites.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.