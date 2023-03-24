To celebrate March Madness, we've created a tournament bracket to decide the best burger in Central Ohio.

Why it matters: Everybody loves a good food fight. Plus, you may discover some tasty local recommendations you've never tried.

State of play: We've narrowed it down to a "Beef 16" of restaurants to launch our competition.

Vote here for round 1 (before 3pm Monday).

Disclaimer: This is a fun, casual and totally-not-scientific contest. If you don't see your favorite listed, email [email protected] to voice your frustrations to our complaints department.