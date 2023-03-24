38 mins ago - News
A famed, revived circus is coming back to Columbus
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is being revived and plans to tour again in Ohio later this year.
The intrigue: The famed circus will no longer involve animal performers.
- Instead, as Axios' Mike Allen writes, the high-octane event will feature highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines.
🐘 Flashback: The circus stopped touring in 2017 after nearly 150 years on the road due to declining ticket sales and criticism from animal rights groups.
What's happening: The tour begins this fall with six weekend shows planned in Cleveland and also Cincinnati in October.
- A Columbus stop has been announced, but the dates and location are TBD.
