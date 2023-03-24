The final performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus in 2017 before the tour was revived this year. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is being revived and plans to tour again in Ohio later this year.

The intrigue: The famed circus will no longer involve animal performers.

Instead, as Axios' Mike Allen writes, the high-octane event will feature highwire tricks, soaring trapeze artists and bicycles leaping on trampolines.

🐘 Flashback: The circus stopped touring in 2017 after nearly 150 years on the road due to declining ticket sales and criticism from animal rights groups.

What's happening: The tour begins this fall with six weekend shows planned in Cleveland and also Cincinnati in October.