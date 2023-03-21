50 mins ago - Things to Do
Five events in Columbus this week
🎵 Open up your eager eyes and sing "Mr. Brightside" with The Killers at Schottenstein Center.
- 8pm Tuesday. $35-153.
🛠️ Drink and DIY at Makers Social, which offers weekday discounts on over 30 craft projects.
- 4-6pm Happy Hour on Wednesdays and Fridays.
- 7-9pm Tools & Trivia on Thursdays.
- 461 W. Rich St.
🎷 Get jazzed up for the annual Ohio State Jazz Festival's nightly concerts, starting 8pm Wednesday through Sunday.
- Weigel Auditorium on campus, 1866 College Road. Free!
🧙♀️ See fairy tales collide during "Into the Woods," at the Short North Stage through April 16.
- 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $38-65.
🌼 Celebrate hippie culture with "Flower Power," at Shadowbox Live through June 4.
- 7:30pm Thursday and 2pm Sunday. $40.
