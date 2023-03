Five events in Columbus this week

50 mins ago - Things to Do

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs in November in Las Vegas. Photo: Denise Truscello/Formula 1 via Getty Images

ğŸŽµ Open up your eager eyes and sing "Mr. Brightside" with The Killers at Schottenstein Center.

8pm Tuesday. $35-153.

🛠️ Drink and DIY at Makers Social, which offers weekday discounts on over 30 craft projects.

4-6pm Happy Hour on Wednesdays and Fridays.

7-9pm Tools & Trivia on Thursdays.

461 W. Rich St.

ğŸŽ· Get jazzed up for the annual Ohio State Jazz Festival's nightly concerts, starting 8pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Weigel Auditorium on campus, 1866 College Road. Free!

🧙‍♀️ See fairy tales collide during "Into the Woods," at the Short North Stage through April 16.

7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $38-65.

🌼 Celebrate hippie culture with "Flower Power," at Shadowbox Live through June 4.