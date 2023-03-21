50 mins ago - Things to Do

Five events in Columbus this week

Alissa Widman Neese
Brandon Flowers of The Killers plays keyboard and points while singing into a microphone in front of a large light-up "K"

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs in November in Las Vegas. Photo: Denise Truscello/Formula 1 via Getty Images

🎵 Open up your eager eyes and sing "Mr. Brightside" with The Killers at Schottenstein Center.

  • 8pm Tuesday. $35-153.

🛠️ Drink and DIY at Makers Social, which offers weekday discounts on over 30 craft projects.

🎷 Get jazzed up for the annual Ohio State Jazz Festival's nightly concerts, starting 8pm Wednesday through Sunday.

  • Weigel Auditorium on campus, 1866 College Road. Free!

🧙‍♀️ See fairy tales collide during "Into the Woods," at the Short North Stage through April 16.

  • 7pm Thursday-Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $38-65.

🌼 Celebrate hippie culture with "Flower Power," at Shadowbox Live through June 4.

  • 7:30pm Thursday and 2pm Sunday. $40.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more